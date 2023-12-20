The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona State Stats Insights

  • Arizona State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils rank 310th.
  • The Sun Devils score an average of 69 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats give up.
  • Arizona State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Arizona State averaged 1.6 more points per game at home (71.1) than on the road (69.5).
  • At home, the Sun Devils gave up 65 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 71.4.
  • At home, Arizona State knocked down 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.7). Arizona State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30%) than away (30.6%) too.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 SMU W 76-74 Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego L 89-84 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU L 79-59 Dickies Arena
12/20/2023 Northwestern - Footprint Center
12/29/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

