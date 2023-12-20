How to Watch Arizona State vs. Northwestern on TV or Live Stream - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 1:16 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN2.
Arizona State vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Arizona State Stats Insights
- Arizona State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils rank 310th.
- The Sun Devils score an average of 69 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats give up.
- Arizona State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Arizona State averaged 1.6 more points per game at home (71.1) than on the road (69.5).
- At home, the Sun Devils gave up 65 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 71.4.
- At home, Arizona State knocked down 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.7). Arizona State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30%) than away (30.6%) too.
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|W 76-74
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|L 89-84
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|L 79-59
|Dickies Arena
|12/20/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Footprint Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
