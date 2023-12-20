The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) will attempt to continue a four-game home winning run when taking on the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center, airing at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona State Stats Insights

Arizona State has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Sun Devils rank 310th.

The Sun Devils score an average of 69 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats give up.

Arizona State has put together a 5-1 record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Arizona State averaged 1.6 more points per game at home (71.1) than on the road (69.5).

At home, the Sun Devils gave up 65 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 71.4.

At home, Arizona State knocked down 6.9 trifectas per game last season, 0.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (7.7). Arizona State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (30%) than away (30.6%) too.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule