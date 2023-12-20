Arizona State vs. Northwestern: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 20
The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Northwestern vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Arizona State vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona State vs. Northwestern Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Northwestern Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Northwestern (-4.5)
|137.5
|-185
|+150
|FanDuel
|Northwestern (-3.5)
|136.5
|-176
|+146
Arizona State vs. Northwestern Betting Trends
- Arizona State has won three games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.
- The Sun Devils have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
- Northwestern has compiled a 4-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this season.
Arizona State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +35000
- Arizona State, based on its national championship odds (+35000), ranks significantly higher (70th in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (119th).
- The Sun Devils' national championship odds have dropped from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +35000, the -biggest change among all teams.
- Arizona State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
