The Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) will play the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Frankie Collins: 13.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Jose Perez: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Neal Jamiya: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Alonzo Gaffney: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Kamari Lands: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northwestern Players to Watch

  • Collins: 13.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Perez: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Neal: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Gaffney: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Lands: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank
303rd 68.4 Points Scored 73.7 207th
78th 66.5 Points Allowed 66.9 87th
167th 33.6 Rebounds 27.7 348th
290th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.0 264th
315th 5.6 3pt Made 7.0 218th
248th 12.3 Assists 15.4 74th
75th 10.4 Turnovers 7.4 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.