The Northwestern Wildcats (6-1) will play the Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game is scheduled to begin at 8:30 PM ET and air on ESPN2.

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

Arizona State Players to Watch

Frankie Collins: 13.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 3.5 STL, 0.4 BLK Jose Perez: 13.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.0 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Neal Jamiya: 11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Alonzo Gaffney: 8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK Kamari Lands: 6.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northwestern Players to Watch

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Stat Comparison

Arizona State Rank Arizona State AVG Northwestern AVG Northwestern Rank 303rd 68.4 Points Scored 73.7 207th 78th 66.5 Points Allowed 66.9 87th 167th 33.6 Rebounds 27.7 348th 290th 7.6 Off. Rebounds 8.0 264th 315th 5.6 3pt Made 7.0 218th 248th 12.3 Assists 15.4 74th 75th 10.4 Turnovers 7.4 1st

