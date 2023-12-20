The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-4) are underdogs (by 4.5 points) to continue a four-game home winning streak when they host the Northwestern Wildcats (8-2) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 137.5.

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Northwestern -4.5 137.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sun Devils Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State has combined with its opponents to score more than 137.5 points in six of 10 games this season.

Arizona State's games this year have had a 139.0-point total on average, 1.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Arizona State is 3-7-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State has been posted as the underdog three times this season but has yet walk away from any of those games with an upset.

This season, the Sun Devils have been at least a +150 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arizona State has a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Over/Under Stats

Games Over 137.5 % of Games Over 137.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Northwestern 4 40% 73.6 142.6 64.8 134.8 134.9 Arizona State 6 60% 69.0 142.6 70.0 134.8 141.7

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Sun Devils score an average of 69.0 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 64.8 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

Arizona State has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 5-1 overall record in games it scores more than 64.8 points.

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Northwestern 4-6-0 3-5 5-5-0 Arizona State 3-7-0 0-2 4-6-0

Arizona State vs. Northwestern Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Northwestern Arizona State 13-5 Home Record 10-5 7-4 Away Record 7-6 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 4-10-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 71.1 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.5 3-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

