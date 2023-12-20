Arizona vs. Alabama December 20 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) face the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game will begin at 11:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN.
Arizona vs. Alabama Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Arizona Players to Watch
- Caleb Love: 13.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Keshad Johnson: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Kylan Boswell: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Oumar Ballo: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Pelle Larsson: 11.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Alabama Players to Watch
Arizona vs. Alabama Stat Comparison
|Arizona Rank
|Arizona AVG
|Alabama AVG
|Alabama Rank
|3rd
|93.4
|Points Scored
|94.1
|2nd
|25th
|62.6
|Points Allowed
|74.9
|267th
|2nd
|42.7
|Rebounds
|36.6
|49th
|12th
|13.3
|Off. Rebounds
|10.9
|68th
|133rd
|8.0
|3pt Made
|10.6
|11th
|4th
|21.0
|Assists
|14.6
|113th
|287th
|13.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|172nd
