The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) face the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game will begin at 11:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Information

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Caleb Love: 13.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Keshad Johnson: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Kylan Boswell: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Oumar Ballo: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Pelle Larsson: 11.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama Players to Watch

Arizona vs. Alabama Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Alabama AVG Alabama Rank
3rd 93.4 Points Scored 94.1 2nd
25th 62.6 Points Allowed 74.9 267th
2nd 42.7 Rebounds 36.6 49th
12th 13.3 Off. Rebounds 10.9 68th
133rd 8.0 3pt Made 10.6 11th
4th 21.0 Assists 14.6 113th
287th 13.4 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

