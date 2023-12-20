The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) face the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game will begin at 11:00 PM ET and be available via ESPN.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Arizona Players to Watch

Caleb Love: 13.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Keshad Johnson: 12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK

12.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK Kylan Boswell: 12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 3.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Oumar Ballo: 12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK Pelle Larsson: 11.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Alabama Players to Watch

Arizona vs. Alabama Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Alabama AVG Alabama Rank 3rd 93.4 Points Scored 94.1 2nd 25th 62.6 Points Allowed 74.9 267th 2nd 42.7 Rebounds 36.6 49th 12th 13.3 Off. Rebounds 10.9 68th 133rd 8.0 3pt Made 10.6 11th 4th 21.0 Assists 14.6 113th 287th 13.4 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

