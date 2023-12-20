The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) are favored (by 7.5 points) to extend a seven-game home winning streak when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET. The point total for the matchup is 176.5.

Arizona vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -7.5 176.5

Arizona vs Alabama Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats are 8-1-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona has played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Wildcats.

Alabama is 5-4-0 ATS this season.

The Crimson Tide have been listed as an underdog of +260 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Alabama has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Arizona vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 176.5 % of Games Over 176.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 1 11.1% 92.9 185 67 144.6 156.1 Alabama 3 33.3% 92.1 185 77.6 144.6 157.8

Additional Arizona vs Alabama Insights & Trends

The Wildcats put up 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).

When Arizona totals more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

The Crimson Tide's 92.1 points per game are 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow to opponents.

Alabama has put together a 5-4 ATS record and a 6-4 overall record in games it scores more than 67 points.

Arizona vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 8-1-0 6-0 4-5-0 Alabama 5-4-0 1-0 7-2-0

Arizona vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Alabama 15-2 Home Record 15-0 6-4 Away Record 9-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

