The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) are favored (by 7.5 points) to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is set at 175.5.

Arizona vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -7.5 175.5

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona's games have had a combined total of more than 175.5 points twice this season (in nine outings).

Arizona has had an average of 159.9 points in its games this season, 15.6 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 8-1-0 this season.

Arizona has entered the game as favorites four times this season and won three of those games.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -350 or more twice this season and won both games.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 77.8%.

Arizona vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 175.5 % of Games Over 175.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 2 22.2% 92.9 185 67 144.6 156.1 Alabama 3 33.3% 92.1 185 77.6 144.6 157.8

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record 92.9 points per game, 15.3 more points than the 77.6 the Crimson Tide allow.

When Arizona scores more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Arizona vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 8-1-0 6-0 4-5-0 Alabama 5-4-0 1-0 7-2-0

Arizona vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Alabama 15-2 Home Record 15-0 6-4 Away Record 9-3 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

