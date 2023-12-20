Wednesday's contest at Liberty Arena has the Grand Canyon Antelopes (8-2) squaring off against the Liberty Lady Flames (3-9) at 2:00 PM (on December 20). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Grand Canyon by a score of 66-62, who is slightly favored by our model.

In their most recent outing on Sunday, the Antelopes secured a 65-63 victory against Idaho.

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Liberty Arena in Lynchburg, Virginia

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 66, Liberty 62

Other WAC Predictions

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

The Antelopes' best win this season came against the Arizona State Sun Devils, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 117) in our computer rankings. The Antelopes secured the 66-59 win on the road on December 8.

Grand Canyon has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (one).

Grand Canyon has five wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 24th-most in Division 1.

Grand Canyon 2023-24 Best Wins

66-59 on the road over Arizona State (No. 117) on December 8

65-63 on the road over Idaho (No. 168) on December 17

55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 192) on November 6

55-36 at home over Fresno State (No. 221) on November 24

77-48 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 236) on December 2

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

12.1 PTS, 2.0 STL, 43.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Tiarra Brown: 11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

11.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 48.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8) Naudia Evans: 9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49)

9.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.9 FG%, 40.8 3PT% (20-for-49) Olivia Lane: 7.9 PTS, 45.6 FG%

7.9 PTS, 45.6 FG% Shay Fano: 7.1 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (10-for-25)

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes' +95 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 64.4 points per game (218th in college basketball) while giving up 54.9 per contest (37th in college basketball).

At home, the Antelopes score 60.5 points per game. On the road, they score 70.3.

Grand Canyon is giving up fewer points at home (53.0 per game) than on the road (57.8).

