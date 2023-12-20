Wednesday's contest between the Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) and Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) at Grand Canyon University Arena has a projected final score of 80-65 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Grand Canyon, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on December 20.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Grand Canyon University Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Grand Canyon 80, Sam Houston 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston

Computer Predicted Spread: Grand Canyon (-14.8)

Grand Canyon (-14.8) Computer Predicted Total: 145.7

Grand Canyon has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Sam Houston is 5-6-0. The Antelopes have a 3-4-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bearkats have a record of 7-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes' +123 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game) is a result of scoring 80.1 points per game (78th in college basketball) while allowing 67.8 per contest (103rd in college basketball).

Grand Canyon pulls down 40.3 rebounds per game (52nd in college basketball) while allowing 30.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 9.4 boards per game.

Grand Canyon knocks down 6.5 three-pointers per game (267th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.9 on average.

The Antelopes rank 67th in college basketball by averaging 101.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 78th in college basketball, allowing 85.6 points per 100 possessions.

Grand Canyon has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (244th in college basketball action) while forcing 12.2 (179th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.