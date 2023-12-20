The Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-1) welcome in the Sam Houston Bearkats (6-6) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Grand Canyon vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

This season, the Antelopes have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Bearkats' opponents have knocked down.

In games Grand Canyon shoots better than 45.5% from the field, it is 6-0 overall.

The Bearkats are the 172nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Antelopes sit at 52nd.

The 80.1 points per game the Antelopes put up are 8.6 more points than the Bearkats give up (71.5).

Grand Canyon has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 71.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Grand Canyon fared better in home games last season, posting 81.3 points per game, compared to 67.5 per game on the road.

At home, the Antelopes allowed 4.5 fewer points per game (64.8) than in away games (69.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, Grand Canyon performed better when playing at home last year, making 9.7 treys per game with a 40.0% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule