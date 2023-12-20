Wednesday's game that pits the San Francisco Dons (8-4) versus the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-5) at War Memorial Gymnasium is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 75-62 in favor of San Francisco, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 10:00 PM ET on December 20.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: War Memorial Gymnasium

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction: San Francisco 75, Northern Arizona 62

Spread & Total Prediction for Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco

Computer Predicted Spread: San Francisco (-13.6)

San Francisco (-13.6) Computer Predicted Total: 136.6

San Francisco is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Northern Arizona's ATS record this season is 6-5-0. The Dons have hit the over in one game, while Lumberjacks games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks have a -71 scoring differential, falling short by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 67.5 points per game, 318th in college basketball, and are allowing 73.9 per outing to rank 252nd in college basketball.

Northern Arizona loses the rebound battle by 5.9 boards on average. It collects 31.5 rebounds per game, 348th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 37.4.

Northern Arizona knocks down 6.7 three-pointers per game (256th in college basketball) while shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc (262nd in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.5 per game at 26.7%.

Northern Arizona has committed 13.3 turnovers per game (295th in college basketball) while forcing 13.2 (103rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.