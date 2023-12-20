The San Francisco Dons (8-4) will be looking to build on a seven-game home winning run when squaring off against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Lumberjacks' 44.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.8 percentage points higher than the Dons have given up to their opponents (39.8%).
  • Northern Arizona has put together a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.8% from the field.
  • The Lumberjacks are the 347th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Dons sit at 139th.
  • The Lumberjacks score an average of 67.5 points per game, 5.9 more points than the 61.6 the Dons give up.
  • Northern Arizona is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.6 points.

Northern Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Northern Arizona scored 78.6 points per game at home last season, and 68.9 on the road.
  • In 2022-23, the Lumberjacks allowed 3.2 fewer points per game at home (72.6) than on the road (75.8).
  • Beyond the arc, Northern Arizona sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.6 per game) than at home (9.4) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (34.3%) than at home (38.4%) too.

Northern Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Abilene Christian W 78-76 Teague Center
12/9/2023 @ Incarnate Word W 76-75 McDermott Center
12/16/2023 Southern Utah W 76-74 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/20/2023 @ San Francisco - War Memorial Gymnasium
12/30/2023 @ Northern Colorado - Bank of Colorado Arena at Butler-Hancock Athletic Center
1/3/2024 @ Omaha - Baxter Arena

