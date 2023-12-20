The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (6-5) will attempt to extend a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the San Francisco Dons (8-4) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the San Francisco vs. Northern Arizona matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Northern Arizona Moneyline BetMGM San Francisco (-16.5) 136.5 -2000 +1000 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel San Francisco (-16.5) 136.5 -2800 +1160 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Betting Trends

Northern Arizona has compiled a 6-5-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Lumberjacks have not covered the spread when an underdog by 16.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

San Francisco is 7-3-0 ATS this season.

Dons games have gone over the point total just once this season.

