The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-5) will face the San Francisco Dons (6-3) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at War Memorial Gymnasium. The game is scheduled to tip off at 10:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Game Information

Northern Arizona Players to Watch

Jonathan Mogbo: 15.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

15.2 PTS, 10.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.9 BLK Marcus Williams: 15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Sharavjamts: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Ndewedo Newbury: 6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.0 BLK Ryan Beasley: 8.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

San Francisco Players to Watch

Northern Arizona vs. San Francisco Stat Comparison

San Francisco Rank San Francisco AVG Northern Arizona AVG Northern Arizona Rank 127th 77.6 Points Scored 65.6 331st 17th 61.6 Points Allowed 73.8 244th 143rd 34.2 Rebounds 29.6 317th 93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 7.1 318th 123rd 8.1 3pt Made 6.3 276th 45th 16.6 Assists 13.7 154th 249th 12.8 Turnovers 14.3 332nd

