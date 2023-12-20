Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball games in Pima County, Arizona today? We have you covered here.
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Tanque Verde High School at Sabino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 20
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Baboquivari High School at Valley Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 20
- Location: Elfrida, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
