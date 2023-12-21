In a Week 16 NFL slate that has a lot of thrilling contests, the Baltimore Ravens versus the San Francisco 49ers is a game to watch.

NFL prop bets for this week's games are available, so if you're interested in placing a bet or building a parlay, you'll find those player props right here.

Saints at Rams

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 21
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Matthew Stafford Props: 248.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-118) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:+100 | U:-133)
  • Derek Carr Props: 233.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 1.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bengals at Steelers

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 23
  • Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Joe Mixon Props: 47.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Bills at Chargers

  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 23
  • Location: Inglewood, California
  • Live Stream: NBC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Josh Allen Props: 240.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 28.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Packers at Panthers

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24
  • Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Bryce Young Props: 169.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
  • Jordan Love Props: 236.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 8.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Colts at Falcons

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24
  • Location: Atlanta, Georgia
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Gardner Minshew Props: 218.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 4.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Lions at Vikings

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Jared Goff Props: 251.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 0.5 RUSH YDS (O:+100 | U:-133)

Commanders at Jets

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24
  • Location: East Rutherford, New Jersey
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Browns at Texans

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Seahawks at Titans

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 24
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Jaguars at Buccaneers

  • Game Time: 4:05 PM ET on December 24
  • Location: Tampa, Florida
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Cardinals at Bears

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 24
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Cowboys at Dolphins

  • Game Time: 4:25 PM ET on December 24
  • Location: Miami Gardens, Florida
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Tua Tagovailoa Props: 263.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 4.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
  • Dak Prescott Props: 275.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 13.5 RUSH YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)

Patriots at Broncos

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 24
  • Location: Denver, Colorado
  • Live Stream: NFL Network (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Russell Wilson Props: 202.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 21.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)

Raiders at Chiefs

  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on December 25
  • Location: Kansas City, Missouri
  • Live Stream: CBS (Watch this game on Fubo!)

Giants at Eagles

  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 25
  • Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Live Stream: FOX (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Jalen Hurts Props: 235.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 36.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111)
  • Saquon Barkley Props: 53.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) / 18.5 REC YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

Ravens at 49ers

  • Game Time: 8:15 PM ET on December 25
  • Location: Santa Clara, California
  • Live Stream: ABC (Watch this game on Fubo!)
  • Christian McCaffrey Props: 80.5 RUSH YDS (O:-118 | U:-111) / 32.5 REC YDS (O:-111 | U:-118)
  • Lamar Jackson Props: 219.5 PASS YDS (O:-115 | U:-115) / 59.5 RUSH YDS (O:-115 | U:-115)

