In the upcoming matchup against the San Jose Sharks, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Clayton Keller to light the lamp for the Arizona Coyotes? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Keller stats and insights

Keller has scored in 11 of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Sharks this season, he has attempted five shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 10 assists.

He takes 3.0 shots per game, and converts 11.7% of them.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 125 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Keller recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Senators 1 1 0 18:50 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 17:14 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:38 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:12 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:54 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 22:34 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:03 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 3 0 3 18:14 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 1 0 1 15:53 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 22:41 Home W 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.