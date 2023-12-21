Thursday's NHL lineup features a matchup between the Arizona Coyotes (16-13-2) and the San Jose Sharks (9-20-3) at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California. The Coyotes are -155 on the moneyline to win on the road against the Sharks (+125) in the game, which starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coyotes vs. Sharks Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Sharks Betting Trends

In 18 of 31 matches this season, Arizona and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Coyotes have won 77.8% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (7-2).

This season the Sharks have nine wins in the 32 games in which they've been an underdog.

Arizona has had three games with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, and claimed a victory each time.

San Jose has won nine of its 32 games when it is the underdog by +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Coyotes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-4-0 5-5 5-4-1 6.2 2.90 2.30 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-4-0 2.90 2.30 6 18.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-5-1 5-2 6-4-0 6.2 3.10 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-5-1 3.10 3.50 6 25.0% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 0-0 Record as ML Underdog 4-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 2 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4

