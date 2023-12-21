The Arizona Coyotes (16-13-2, on a three-game winning streak) visit the San Jose Sharks (9-20-3, losers of three in a row). The game on Thursday, December 21 starts at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+ and Hulu.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

The Coyotes' offense has totaled 29 goals in their past 10 outings, while conceding 23 goals. A total of 33 power-play opportunities during that time have netted six power-play goals (18.2%). They are 6-4-0 in those games.

Get ready for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's game.

Coyotes vs. Sharks Predictions for Thursday

Our computer model for this contest predicts a final score of Coyotes 4, Sharks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Coyotes (-155)

Coyotes (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Sharks (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes vs Sharks Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes are 3-2-5 in overtime contests as part of a 16-13-2 overall record.

Arizona has 14 points (6-5-2) in the 13 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the five games this season the Coyotes scored only one goal, they've finished 1-4-0 (two points).

Arizona has taken six points from the six games this season when it scored a pair of goals (3-3-0 record).

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals in 19 games (12-5-2, 26 points).

In the 11 games when Arizona has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it picked up 13 points after finishing 6-4-1.

When it has outshot opponents, Arizona is 7-2-1 (15 points).

The Coyotes' opponents have had more shots in 20 games. The Coyotes went 9-10-1 in those matchups (19 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Coyotes Rank Coyotes AVG Sharks AVG Sharks Rank 18th 3.06 Goals Scored 2.09 32nd 11th 2.87 Goals Allowed 3.91 32nd 30th 27.1 Shots 25.6 32nd 22nd 31.5 Shots Allowed 36.1 32nd 12th 22.64% Power Play % 21.18% 17th 16th 79.59% Penalty Kill % 72.97% 30th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.