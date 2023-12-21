Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Sharks on December 21, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Clayton Keller, Tomas Hertl and others in the Arizona Coyotes-San Jose Sharks matchup at SAP Center at San Jose on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Coyotes vs. Sharks Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Coyotes vs. Sharks Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
One of Arizona's most productive offensive players this season is Keller, who has 27 points (11 goals, 16 assists) and plays an average of 19:32 per game.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 16
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Penguins
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sabres
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Matias Maccelli is another of Arizona's offensive options, contributing 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) to the team.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Penguins
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Sabres
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|4
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
Nick Schmaltz has nine goals and 11 assists for Arizona.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Senators
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Penguins
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Sabres
|Dec. 11
|0
|0
|0
|1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Hertl has totaled 11 goals and 15 assists in 31 games for San Jose, good for 26 points.
Hertl Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 17
|2
|0
|2
|5
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 12
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 10
|0
|1
|1
|2
Mikael Granlund Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)
Mikael Granlund has posted 21 total points (0.8 per game) this season. He has three goals and 18 assists.
Granlund Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Avalanche
|Dec. 17
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Dec. 15
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Golden Knights
|Dec. 10
|0
|2
|2
|1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.