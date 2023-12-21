Jason Zucker will be in action when the Arizona Coyotes and San Jose Sharks face off on Thursday at SAP Center at San Jose, beginning at 10:30 PM ET. Thinking about a bet on Zucker in the Coyotes-Sharks game? Use our stats and information below.

Jason Zucker vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Zucker Season Stats Insights

Zucker has averaged 14:47 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Zucker has a goal in five of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Zucker has registered a point in a game nine times this season out of 24 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Zucker has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of 24 games played.

Zucker's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 46.5% that he goes over.

The implied probability of Zucker going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 27%.

Zucker Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 125 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-58) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 24 Games 3 10 Points 0 5 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

