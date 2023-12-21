Will Liam O'Brien score a goal when the Arizona Coyotes play the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

In three of 31 games this season, O'Brien has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Sharks this season, but has not scored.

O'Brien has no points on the power play.

O'Brien averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.5%.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have given up 125 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 10:38 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 9:58 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 8:48 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:10 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:27 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 9:41 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:37 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 8:06 Home W 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.