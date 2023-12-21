Should you bet on Mathew Dumba to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the San Jose Sharks go head to head on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Mathew Dumba score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Dumba stats and insights

In two of 30 games this season, Dumba has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not scored against the Sharks this season in one game (one shot).

Dumba has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks are 32nd in goals allowed, giving up 125 total goals (3.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Sharks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Dumba recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 21:22 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:53 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:37 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:31 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:48 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:43 Home L 4-1 12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:49 Home W 6-0 12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:30 Home W 4-1 11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:56 Home W 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

