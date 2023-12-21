When the Arizona Coyotes take on the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Matias Maccelli score a goal? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matias Maccelli score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Maccelli stats and insights

  • Maccelli has scored in six of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • He has attempted three shots in one game against the Sharks this season, and has scored one goal.
  • He has one goal on the power play, and also four assists.
  • Maccelli's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 2.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have given up 125 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maccelli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:36 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:48 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 18:02 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:42 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 19:56 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:04 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:19 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:36 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 15:33 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:01 Home W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.