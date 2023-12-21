The Arizona Coyotes, with Matias Maccelli, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the San Jose Sharks. Looking to wager on Maccelli's props? Here is some information to help you.

Matias Maccelli vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Maccelli Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Maccelli has a plus-minus rating of +4, while averaging 16:41 on the ice per game.

Maccelli has a goal in six of 31 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Maccelli has a point in 21 of 31 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

In 15 of 31 games this year, Maccelli has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 60.6% that Maccelli hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Maccelli going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Maccelli Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 125 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-58).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 4 23 Points 3 6 Goals 1 17 Assists 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.