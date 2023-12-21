The Arizona Coyotes, Nick Bjugstad among them, meet the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, at SAP Center at San Jose. If you're considering a wager on Bjugstad against the Sharks, we have lots of info to help.

Nick Bjugstad vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Bjugstad Season Stats Insights

In 31 games this season, Bjugstad has averaged 17:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In six of 31 games this season, Bjugstad has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 18 of 31 games this year, Bjugstad has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In 13 of 31 games this season, Bjugstad has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 52.4% that Bjugstad goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Bjugstad having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Bjugstad Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have conceded 125 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-58) ranks 32nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 6 19 Points 3 6 Goals 2 13 Assists 1

