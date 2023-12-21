Nick Schmaltz will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Arizona Coyotes meet the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. If you'd like to wager on Schmaltz's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Sharks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz's plus-minus this season, in 20:09 per game on the ice, is -9.

In Schmaltz's 31 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

In 15 of 31 games this year, Schmaltz has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 31 games this season, Schmaltz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Schmaltz's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Schmaltz has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Sharks

The Sharks have given up 125 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 32nd-ranked goal differential (-58).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. San Jose 31 Games 4 20 Points 0 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

