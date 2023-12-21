Thursday's contest features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-3) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) squaring off at America First Event Center (on December 21) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-70 win for Northern Arizona, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Lumberjacks head into this contest following an 80-62 win against Pepperdine on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Northern Arizona 73, Southern Utah 70

Other Big Sky Predictions

Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis

The Lumberjacks defeated the Portland Pilots in a 66-65 win on November 24. It was their best win of the season.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Thunderbirds are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins

66-65 over Portland (No. 107) on November 24

96-65 at home over Pacific (No. 151) on December 6

92-76 on the road over San Francisco (No. 216) on December 9

74-70 over Youngstown State (No. 263) on November 25

80-62 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 280) on December 18

Northern Arizona Leaders

Emily Rodabaugh: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)

11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61) Leia Beattie: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)

11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40) Sophie Glancey: 12.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)

12.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7) Grace Beasley: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)

8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25) Olivia Moran: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Northern Arizona Performance Insights

The Lumberjacks outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (posting 75.4 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and allowing 69.7 per contest, 280th in college basketball) and have a +57 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.