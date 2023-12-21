Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's contest features the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-3) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) squaring off at America First Event Center (on December 21) at 4:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-70 win for Northern Arizona, who is a small favorite based on our model.
The Lumberjacks head into this contest following an 80-62 win against Pepperdine on Monday.
Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction
- Prediction: Northern Arizona 73, Southern Utah 70
Other Big Sky Predictions
Northern Arizona Schedule Analysis
- The Lumberjacks defeated the Portland Pilots in a 66-65 win on November 24. It was their best win of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Thunderbirds are 1-5 (.167%) -- tied for the fifth-most defeats.
Northern Arizona 2023-24 Best Wins
- 66-65 over Portland (No. 107) on November 24
- 96-65 at home over Pacific (No. 151) on December 6
- 92-76 on the road over San Francisco (No. 216) on December 9
- 74-70 over Youngstown State (No. 263) on November 25
- 80-62 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 280) on December 18
Northern Arizona Leaders
- Emily Rodabaugh: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)
- Leia Beattie: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
- Sophie Glancey: 12.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
- Grace Beasley: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)
- Olivia Moran: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
Northern Arizona Performance Insights
- The Lumberjacks outscore opponents by 5.7 points per game (posting 75.4 points per game, 70th in college basketball, and allowing 69.7 per contest, 280th in college basketball) and have a +57 scoring differential.
