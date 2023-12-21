The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (7-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (3-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at America First Event Center. This contest is at 4:00 PM ET.

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: America First Event Center in Cedar City, Utah
  TV: ESPN+
Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah Scoring Comparison

  • The Lumberjacks average just 4.8 more points per game (75.4) than the Thunderbirds allow (70.6).
  • Northern Arizona has put together a 6-0 record in games it scores more than 70.6 points.
  • Southern Utah has a 3-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 75.4 points.
  • The Thunderbirds put up 67.3 points per game, just 2.4 fewer points than the 69.7 the Lumberjacks give up.
  • Southern Utah has a 2-1 record when putting up more than 69.7 points.
  • Northern Arizona is 4-0 when allowing fewer than 67.3 points.
  • The Thunderbirds shoot 42.9% from the field, only 1.2% higher than the Lumberjacks concede defensively.
  • The Lumberjacks' 42.3 shooting percentage from the field is only 0.6 higher than the Thunderbirds have given up.

Northern Arizona Leaders

  • Emily Rodabaugh: 11.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 38.8 FG%, 37.7 3PT% (23-for-61)
  • Leia Beattie: 11.0 PTS, 1.9 STL, 41.9 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (17-for-40)
  • Sophie Glancey: 12.7 PTS, 54.2 FG%, 57.1 3PT% (4-for-7)
  • Grace Beasley: 8.8 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.3 FG%, 16.0 3PT% (4-for-25)
  • Olivia Moran: 7.9 PTS, 1.3 STL, 44.6 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

Northern Arizona Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 Pacific W 96-65 J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
12/9/2023 @ San Francisco W 92-76 War Memorial Gymnasium
12/18/2023 @ Pepperdine W 80-62 Firestone Fieldhouse
12/21/2023 @ Southern Utah - America First Event Center
12/30/2023 Northern Colorado - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
1/3/2024 South Dakota State - J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

