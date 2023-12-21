On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Travis Dermott going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Dermott stats and insights

Dermott is yet to score through 17 games this season.

In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Dermott has no points on the power play.

Sharks defensive stats

The Sharks have conceded 125 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Dermott recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-3 12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 2-0 12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 1-0 12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-2 12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-2 12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 5-3 12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-1 11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 4-3 SO 11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-3 11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.