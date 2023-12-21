On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Arizona Coyotes square off with the San Jose Sharks. Is Travis Dermott going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Travis Dermott score a goal against the Sharks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Dermott stats and insights

  • Dermott is yet to score through 17 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Sharks this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Dermott has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sharks defensive stats

  • The Sharks have conceded 125 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 32nd in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Sharks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Dermott recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:36 Home W 4-3
12/16/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:54 Home W 2-0
12/15/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:24 Home W 1-0
12/12/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 16:35 Away L 4-2
12/11/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:29 Away L 5-2
12/9/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:42 Away L 5-3
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 15:24 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:48 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Home W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Sharks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.