The Phoenix Suns, Grayson Allen included, face the Sacramento Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

In a 109-104 loss to the Trail Blazers (his most recent action) Allen produced 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Allen, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Grayson Allen Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.2 12.3 Rebounds 4.5 4.6 4.4 Assists -- 2.7 2.7 PRA -- 19.5 19.4 PR -- 16.8 16.7 3PM 2.5 2.2 1.6



Grayson Allen Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Allen has made 4.1 shots per game, which adds up to 8.2% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 15.2% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.2 per game.

Allen's Suns average 101.6 possessions per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams, while the Kings are one of the league's slowest with 103.6 possessions per contest.

The Kings concede 118.2 points per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

The Kings are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 43.7 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Kings are ranked 24th in the league, giving up 27.3 per game.

The Kings are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 12.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Grayson Allen vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 28 8 3 1 2 0 0 12/7/2022 29 10 6 4 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.