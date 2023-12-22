On Friday, the Sacramento Kings and Devin Booker will duke it out when the Kings (16-10) meet the Phoenix Suns (14-13) at Golden 1 Center, December 22 at 10:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

NBCS-CA and AZFamily Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center

Kevin Durant vs. Domantas Sabonis Fantasy Comparison

Stat Kevin Durant Domantas Sabonis Total Fantasy Pts 1084.2 1152.1 Fantasy Pts Per Game 47.1 44.3 Fantasy Rank 13 7

Kevin Durant vs. Domantas Sabonis Insights

Kevin Durant & the Suns

Kevin Durant gets the Suns 31.0 points, 6.1 boards and 5.6 assists per contest. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.

The Suns outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game (posting 114.9 points per game, 15th in league, and giving up 113.8 per contest, 15th in NBA) and have a +28 scoring differential.

Phoenix ranks 14th in the NBA at 44.1 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 41.6 its opponents average.

The Suns make 11.7 three-pointers per game (23rd in the league) at a 37.2% rate (14th in NBA), compared to the 12.0 their opponents make, shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc.

Phoenix has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 14.1 per game (23rd in NBA) while forcing 11.9 (28th in league).

Domantas Sabonis & the Kings

Domantas Sabonis posts 18.7 points, 12.2 boards and 7.2 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Kings score 118.2 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 118.2 (22nd in the league) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

The 43.5 rebounds per game Sacramento averages rank 19th in the league. Its opponents grab 43.7 per outing.

The Kings knock down 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 3.1 more than their opponents (12.6). They are shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc (11th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 38.6%.

Sacramento has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (13th in NBA play) while forcing 13.2 (16th in the league).

Kevin Durant vs. Domantas Sabonis Advanced Stats

Stat Kevin Durant Domantas Sabonis Plus/Minus Per Game 3.6 -1.2 Usage Percentage 32.8% 22.2% True Shooting Pct 63.3% 62.0% Total Rebound Pct 9.5% 19.6% Assist Pct 27.9% 30.8%

