Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-13) are 3.5-point underdogs against De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) Friday, December 22, 2023 at Golden 1 Center. The matchup begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and AZFamily.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Suns vs. Kings Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 119 - Suns 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Kings

Pick ATS: Kings (- 3.5)

Kings (- 3.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-5.5)

Kings (-5.5) Pick OU: Under (245.5)



Under (245.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.5

The Kings' .538 ATS win percentage (14-12-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .407 mark (11-16-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Sacramento covers as a favorite of 3.5 or more (50%).

Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the over/under 59.3% of the time this season (16 out of 27). That's more often than Sacramento and its opponents have (15 out of 26).

The Kings have a .632 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (12-7) this season, better than the .429 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (3-4).

Suns Performance Insights

The Suns put up 114.9 points per game and allow 113.8, ranking them 15th in the NBA offensively and 15th defensively.

Phoenix is 14th in the NBA in rebounds per game (44.1) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.6).

This season the Suns are ranked 12th in the NBA in assists at 26.2 per game.

In 2023-24, Phoenix is 23rd in the NBA in turnovers committed (14.1 per game) and third-worst in turnovers forced (11.9).

Beyond the arc, the Suns are 23rd in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.7). They are 14th in 3-point percentage at 37.2%.

