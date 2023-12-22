Today's NBA schedule has six exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Denver Nuggets squaring off against the Brooklyn Nets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo and Max! Use our links to sign up today!

Today's NBA Games

The Philadelphia 76ers face the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors go on the road to face the 76ers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH and SportsNet

NBCS-PH and SportsNet Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

PHI Record: 19-8

19-8 TOR Record: 11-16

11-16 PHI Stats: 122.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (sixth)

122.3 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.0 Opp. PPG (sixth) TOR Stats: 112.2 PPG (22nd in NBA), 114.1 Opp. PPG (17th)

Players to Watch

PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (35.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.9 APG)

Joel Embiid (35.1 PPG, 11.8 RPG, 5.9 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.6 PPG, 9.2 RPG, 5.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHI -8.5

PHI -8.5 PHI Odds to Win: -350

-350 TOR Odds to Win: +260

+260 Total: 229.5 points

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

The Brooklyn Nets face the Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets look to pull of an away win at the Nets on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, YES, and ALT

NBA TV, YES, and ALT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 13-14

13-14 DEN Record: 19-10

19-10 BKN Stats: 115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (19th)

115.6 PPG (13th in NBA), 115.3 Opp. PPG (19th) DEN Stats: 115.2 PPG (14th in NBA), 110.3 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Mikal Bridges (21.7 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.7 APG) DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.5 PPG, 12.4 RPG, 9.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -4.5

DEN -4.5 DEN Odds to Win: -175

-175 BKN Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 231.5 points

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

The Miami Heat face the Atlanta Hawks

The Hawks travel to face the Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 16-12

16-12 ATL Record: 12-15

12-15 MIA Stats: 112.9 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (ninth)

112.9 PPG (20th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (ninth) ATL Stats: 123.1 PPG (third in NBA), 122.9 Opp. PPG (28th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Bam Adebayo (22.0 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Bam Adebayo (22.0 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 3.9 APG) ATL Key Player: Trae Young (28.2 PPG, 3.0 RPG, 11.1 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -1.5

MIA -1.5 MIA Odds to Win: -120

-120 ATL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 238.5 points

The Houston Rockets host the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks take to the home court of the Rockets on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSW

Space City Home Network and BSSW Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 13-12

13-12 DAL Record: 16-11

16-11 HOU Stats: 111.4 PPG (24th in NBA), 108.4 Opp. PPG (second)

111.4 PPG (24th in NBA), 108.4 Opp. PPG (second) DAL Stats: 119.0 PPG (sixth in NBA), 117.7 Opp. PPG (21st)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (19.7 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Alperen Sengun (19.7 PPG, 8.9 RPG, 5.2 APG) DAL Key Player: Tim Hardaway Jr. (17.4 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: HOU -8.5

HOU -8.5 HOU Odds to Win: -350

-350 DAL Odds to Win: +275

+275 Total: 227.5 points

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Golden State Warriors play the Washington Wizards

The Wizards look to pull of an away win at the Warriors on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT

ESPN, NBCS-BA, and MNMT Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

GS Record: 13-14

13-14 WAS Record: 5-22

5-22 GS Stats: 116.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (20th)

116.5 PPG (11th in NBA), 116.0 Opp. PPG (20th) WAS Stats: 117.0 PPG (ninth in NBA), 126.5 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (28.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.4 APG)

Stephen Curry (28.2 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 4.4 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (23.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -11.5

GS -11.5 GS Odds to Win: -650

-650 WAS Odds to Win: +475

+475 Total: 247.5 points

The Sacramento Kings host the Phoenix Suns

The Suns hope to pick up a road win at the Kings on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

NBCS-CA and AZFamily Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Records and Stats

SAC Record: 16-10

16-10 PHO Record: 14-13

14-13 SAC Stats: 118.2 PPG (eighth in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (22nd)

118.2 PPG (eighth in NBA), 118.2 Opp. PPG (22nd) PHO Stats: 114.9 PPG (15th in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

SAC Key Player: Domantas Sabonis (18.7 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 7.2 APG)

Domantas Sabonis (18.7 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 7.2 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (31.0 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: SAC -3.5

SAC -3.5 SAC Odds to Win: -155

-155 PHO Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 245.5 points

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.