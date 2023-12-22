Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns (14-13) battle De'Aaron Fox and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and AZFamily.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Kings matchup.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and AZFamily

NBCS-CA and AZFamily Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Suns vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

Suns vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings score 118.2 points per game (eighth in the NBA) and allow 118.2 (22nd in the league) for a 0 scoring differential overall.

The Suns' +28 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 114.9 points per game (15th in NBA) while allowing 113.8 per outing (14th in league).

The two teams combine to score 233.1 points per game, 12.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 232 points per game, 13.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Phoenix has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Suns and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +800 +400 - Kings +4000 +2000 -

