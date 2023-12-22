The Phoenix Suns (14-13) will look to Kevin Durant (third in NBA, 31 points per game) when they attempt to beat De'Aaron Fox (sixth in league, 30.1) and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) on December 22, 2023 at Golden 1 Center.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns' 47.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Kings have given up to their opponents.

Phoenix is 6-4 when it shoots better than 49.1% from the field.

The Kings are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 14th.

The Suns score an average of 114.9 points per game, just 3.3 fewer points than the 118.2 the Kings allow to opponents.

Phoenix is 8-3 when it scores more than 118.2 points.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Suns are putting up more points at home (116.9 per game) than on the road (112.3). But they are also allowing more at home (116.1) than on the road (110.9).

At home Phoenix is allowing 116.1 points per game, 5.2 more than it is on the road (110.9).

At home the Suns are collecting 26.2 assists per game, 0.1 less than on the road (26.3).

Suns Injuries