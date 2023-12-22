Kevin Durant, Top Suns Players to Watch vs. the Kings - December 22
Jusuf Nurkic is a player to watch when the Phoenix Suns (14-13) and the Sacramento Kings (16-10) go head to head at Golden 1 Center on Friday. Tip-off is slated for 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch Suns vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, AZFamily
Suns' Last Game
On Tuesday, in their most recent game, the Suns fell to the Trail Blazers 109-104. With 40 points, Kevin Durant was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Durant
|40
|4
|5
|2
|0
|1
|Devin Booker
|26
|3
|7
|0
|0
|1
|Grayson Allen
|11
|9
|0
|2
|0
|1
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant gives the Suns 31.0 points, 6.1 boards and 5.6 assists per game. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks.
- Nurkic chips in with 12.1 points per game, plus 10.3 boards and 3.9 assists.
- The Suns get 27.9 points, 5.6 boards and 8.2 assists per game from Devin Booker.
- Eric Gordon's averages for the season are 13.8 points, 2.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists, making 45.8% of his shots from the floor and 39.2% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- The Suns get 12.2 points, 4.6 boards and 2.7 assists per game from Grayson Allen.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|23.8
|5.2
|6.8
|0.5
|0.3
|1.6
|Jusuf Nurkic
|15.0
|12.3
|3.8
|0.9
|1.0
|0.7
|Kevin Durant
|24.2
|3.5
|4.6
|0.7
|0.8
|1.5
|Jordan Goodwin
|6.2
|4.9
|3.6
|0.3
|0.2
|0.5
|Grayson Allen
|7.8
|2.9
|1.3
|1.0
|0.4
|1.0
