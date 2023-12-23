Saturday's contest between the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) and No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) squaring off at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 82-74 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:00 PM ET on December 23.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-8.3)

Arizona (-8.3) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Arizona is 9-1-0 against the spread this season compared to Florida Atlantic's 8-3-0 ATS record. The Wildcats are 4-6-0 and the Owls are 6-5-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats average 92.3 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (105th in college basketball). They have a +246 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 24.6 points per game.

The 44.3 rebounds per game Arizona averages rank seventh in college basketball, and are 14.6 more than the 29.7 its opponents grab per contest.

Arizona knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (152nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8. It shoots 37.7% from deep while its opponents hit 32% from long range.

The Wildcats score 107.9 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while allowing 79.2 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the turnover battle by 1.8 per game, committing 12.8 (261st in college basketball) while its opponents average 14.6.

