Saturday's contest that pits the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) against the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 82-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-8.0)

Arizona (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Arizona has gone 9-1-0 against the spread, while Florida Atlantic's ATS record this season is 8-3-0. The Wildcats are 4-6-0 and the Owls are 6-5-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.3 points per game (second in college basketball) while allowing 67.7 per outing (105th in college basketball).

Arizona wins the rebound battle by 14.6 boards on average. It collects 44.3 rebounds per game, which ranks seventh in college basketball, while its opponents grab 29.7 per outing.

Arizona connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (151st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

The Wildcats' 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in college basketball, and the 79.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 11th in college basketball.

Arizona has come up on top in the turnover battle by 1.8 turnovers per game, committing 12.8 (261st in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (43rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.