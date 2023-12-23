Saturday's game that pits the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) versus the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 82-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-8.0)

Arizona (-8.0) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Arizona has compiled a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season, while Florida Atlantic is 8-3-0. The Wildcats have a 4-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Owls have a record of 6-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game with a +246 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.3 points per game (second in college basketball) and allow 67.7 per outing (105th in college basketball).

The 44.3 rebounds per game Arizona averages rank seventh in the nation, and are 14.6 more than the 29.7 its opponents collect per outing.

Arizona connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (151st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8.0 on average.

The Wildcats average 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (13th in college basketball), and allow 79.2 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball).

Arizona has committed 12.8 turnovers per game (261st in college basketball action), 1.8 fewer than the 14.6 it forces on average (43rd in college basketball).

