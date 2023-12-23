Saturday's contest between the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) and the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 82-74 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Arizona squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 23.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-7.9)

Arizona (-7.9) Computer Predicted Total: 155.8

Arizona has a 9-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 8-3-0 ATS. The Wildcats have hit the over in four games, while Owls games have gone over six times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats outscore opponents by 24.6 points per game (scoring 92.3 points per game to rank second in college basketball while giving up 67.7 per outing to rank 105th in college basketball) and have a +246 scoring differential overall.

Arizona records 44.3 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball) while allowing 29.7 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 14.6 boards per game.

Arizona makes 7.8 three-pointers per game (151st in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

The Wildcats score 107.9 points per 100 possessions (13th in college basketball), while giving up 79.2 points per 100 possessions (11th in college basketball).

Arizona has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.8 per game (263rd in college basketball action) while forcing 14.6 (42nd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.