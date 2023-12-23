Saturday's game that pits the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) against the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 82-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on December 23.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup against Florida Atlantic. The over/under is currently listed at 161.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: Arizona -6.5

Arizona -6.5 Point Total: 161.5

161.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -300, Florida Atlantic +230

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Arizona (-6.5)



Arizona (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (161.5)



Arizona has a 9-1-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Florida Atlantic, who is 8-3-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Owls' games have gone over. The teams score 175.8 points per game, 14.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +246 scoring differential, topping opponents by 24.6 points per game. They're putting up 92.3 points per game to rank second in college basketball and are giving up 67.7 per outing to rank 107th in college basketball.

Arizona is seventh in the country at 44.3 rebounds per game. That's 14.6 more than the 29.7 its opponents average.

Arizona knocks down 7.8 three-pointers per game (148th in college basketball) at a 37.7% rate (39th in college basketball), compared to the 8 its opponents make while shooting 32% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats average 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense (13th in college basketball), and give up 79.2 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

Arizona has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (264th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (42nd in college basketball).

