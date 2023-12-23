Saturday's game between the No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) and No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) matching up at T-Mobile Arena has a projected final score of 82-74 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Arizona, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET on December 23.

According to our computer prediction, Arizona projects to cover the 6.5-point spread in its matchup versus Florida Atlantic. The over/under is listed at 163.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Las Vegas, Nevada Venue: T-Mobile Arena

T-Mobile Arena Line: Arizona -6.5

Arizona -6.5 Point Total: 163.5

163.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -300, Florida Atlantic +230

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 82, Florida Atlantic 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic

Pick ATS: Arizona (-6.5)



Arizona (-6.5) Pick OU: Under (163.5)



Arizona is 9-1-0 against the spread, while Florida Atlantic's ATS record this season is 8-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Wildcats are 4-6-0 and the Owls are 6-5-0. The teams score 175.8 points per game, 12.3 more points than this matchup's total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +246 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 24.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 92.3 points per game (second in college basketball) while giving up 67.7 per contest (107th in college basketball).

Arizona ranks sixth in the country at 44.3 rebounds per game. That's 14.6 more than the 29.7 its opponents average.

Arizona connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 8 on average.

The Wildcats' 107.9 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 13th in college basketball, and the 79.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 10th in college basketball.

Arizona has committed 1.8 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.8 (265th in college basketball play) while forcing 14.6 (41st in college basketball).

