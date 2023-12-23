The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be looking to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
  • Arizona has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 154th.
  • The Wildcats record 92.3 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 68.1 the Owls give up.
  • When Arizona scores more than 68.1 points, it is 9-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).
  • When playing at home, the Wildcats allowed 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than when playing on the road (74.5).
  • Arizona sunk 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% in road games.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama W 87-74 Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

