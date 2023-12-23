The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be looking to continue an eight-game home winning run when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

Arizona has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 42.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls sit at 154th.

The Wildcats record 92.3 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 68.1 the Owls give up.

When Arizona scores more than 68.1 points, it is 9-1.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).

When playing at home, the Wildcats allowed 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than when playing on the road (74.5).

Arizona sunk 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% in road games.

