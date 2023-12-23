The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) welcome in the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) after victories in eight straight home games. It starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX Sports Networks

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).

In games Arizona shoots better than 42.2% from the field, it is 9-1 overall.

The Owls are the 154th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at sixth.

The Wildcats score 92.3 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 68.1 the Owls allow.

Arizona is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona scored 85.2 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

Defensively the Wildcats were better at home last season, ceding 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 on the road.

Arizona averaged 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged away from home (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% on the road.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule