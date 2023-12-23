How to Watch Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be trying to continue an eight-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Owls allow to opponents.
- Arizona is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the sixth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 154th.
- The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 24.2 more points than the Owls give up (68.1).
- Arizona is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona put up 85.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 74.5.
- Arizona made 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% in away games.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|W 87-74
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
