The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be trying to continue an eight-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Owls allow to opponents.

Arizona is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Wildcats are the sixth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 154th.

The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 24.2 more points than the Owls give up (68.1).

Arizona is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona put up 85.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 74.5.

Arizona made 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule