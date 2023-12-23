The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be trying to continue an eight-game home winning streak when squaring off against the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 8.5 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Owls allow to opponents.
  • Arizona is 9-1 when it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the sixth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 154th.
  • The 92.3 points per game the Wildcats average are 24.2 more points than the Owls give up (68.1).
  • Arizona is 9-1 when scoring more than 68.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona put up 85.2 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.1 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats allowed 68.6 points per game in home games. On the road, they allowed 74.5.
  • Arizona made 8.5 treys per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9.0). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% in home games and 35.9% in away games.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama W 87-74 Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion
12/31/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion

