How to Watch Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 7:17 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (9-1) hope to build on an eight-game home winning run when hosting the No. 14 Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 50.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 8.5 percentage points higher than the Owls have allowed to their opponents (42.2%).
- Arizona has a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the sixth ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Owls rank 154th.
- The Wildcats record 92.3 points per game, 24.2 more points than the 68.1 the Owls give up.
- When Arizona scores more than 68.1 points, it is 9-1.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In home games last year, Arizona scored 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did in away games (77.1).
- In home games, the Wildcats ceded 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).
- In terms of total threes made, Arizona fared worse at home last year, making 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it posted a 38.2% three-point percentage at home and a 35.9% mark in road games.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|W 98-73
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-84
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|W 87-74
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|12/29/2023
|@ Cal
|-
|Haas Pavilion
|12/31/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
