Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be trying to extend an eight-game home winning run when taking on the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic matchup.
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-6.5)
|163.5
|-300
|+240
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-6.5)
|163.5
|-275
|+220
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Arizona has put together a 9-1-0 record against the spread this season.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.
- Florida Atlantic has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.
- In the Owls' 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Arizona's national championship odds (+1000) place it just second-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is best.
- The Wildcats were +2000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now improved to +1000, which is the -biggest change in the country.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship.
Florida Atlantic Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Oddsmakers have made the Owls' national championship odds the same now (+5000) compared to the start of the season (+5000).
- The implied probability of Florida Atlantic winning the national championship, based on its +5000 moneyline odds, is 2%.
