Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 23
The Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-6.5)
|161.5
|-300
|+230
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-6.5)
|161.5
|-255
|+205
Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends
- Arizona has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- Wildcats games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.
- Florida Atlantic has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this year, six out of the Owls' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
Arizona Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1000
- Arizona is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (best).
- Sportsbooks have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.
- The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.
