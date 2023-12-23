The Arizona Wildcats (9-1) will be looking to build on an eight-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Florida Atlantic Owls (9-2) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at T-Mobile Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on FOX.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada How to Watch on TV: FOX

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Florida Atlantic Moneyline BetMGM Arizona (-6.5) 161.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona (-6.5) 161.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Florida Atlantic Betting Trends

Arizona has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

Wildcats games have gone over the point total four out of 10 times this season.

Florida Atlantic has put together an 8-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

So far this year, six out of the Owls' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Arizona is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (best).

Sportsbooks have moved the Wildcats' national championship odds up from +2000 at the beginning of the season to +1000. Among all teams in the country, that is the -biggest change.

The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1000 moneyline odds, is 9.1%.

